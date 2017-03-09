‘Spring Break Bash’ on tap

— Three days of excitement is planned at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

April 3-5 will be filled with different exercise workouts free of charge for all ages, including turbokick, cardio kickboxing, crossfit and zumba. Turbokick will be provided Monday, taught by Rosie. Teaching cardio kickboxing that day will be Louy. Andrew and Marisol will teach crossfit Tuesday, and Chelsea and Sandra will instruct the zumba participants Wednesday.

The April 3 and 4 classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m., and the April 5 class will be 3 to 5 p.m.

A diabetes specialist and nutritionist will be available as resources, as will be others.

There will be a lunchbox giveaway, barbecue, games, jumpers and informational booths.