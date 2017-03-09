Spring break soccer camp planned

SUNNYSIDE — A soccer camp for youngsters, ages 6-14, is planned during spring break.
The camp is designed to develop the skills of children interested in the sport, and takes place April 3-7.
The Challenger Soccer Academy program is being hosted by Sunnyside Sports and Recreation at South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St.
A session for children 6 to 8-years-old takes place 11:15 a.m. to noon; 9 to 11-years-old from 9:45 to 11 a.m.; and 12 to 14-years-old from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
To register, visit challenger.configio.com, choose “holiday camps” under fall, winter and spring programs, enter 98944 in the box for the zip code and the website will produce the camp in the search results.
