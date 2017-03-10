1957: Train makes final run in Sunnyside

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

The Washington School was closed because of a measles epidemic. More than half of the school’s students were reported absent due to the illness.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

Sunnyside boasted 729 phones, based on the number of directories distributed in the area.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

It was announced that Sunnyside schools would open at 9 a.m. for the rest of the 1947 school year, due to the need for workers for the asparagus harvest.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

The final mail run and passenger train service to Sunnyside ended the first week of March. Union Pacific officials said the train company could no longer afford to operate services to the West Franklin Avenue train station.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

Don Miller was named Sunnyside School Board chairman.

The community celebrated the opening of the Sunnyside Day Care Center, operated by Mrs. William Holloway. The day care was located at the corner of North Avenue and North Sixth Street.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Mark Filicetti was named an Eagle Scout during ceremonies at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyside.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Cooke Cablevision Inc., took over ownership of Yakima Valley television services, allowing cable coverage to an expanded area of Sunnyside.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

A ballot measure to increase the sales tax was up for a vote. It was proposed to fund juvenile justice services in Yakima County.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

In less than ideal spring golf conditions, Dottie Aiken and Dianne Storslee hit the Black Rock Creek Golf Course for the first round of Swingers Nine competition.