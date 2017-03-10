Americans play at home

— The Tri-City Americans are home for four games in a row.

Tonight, they host the Prince George Cougars at Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd. Tomorrow, the Everett Silvertips will take to the ice against Tri-City.

The Portland Winterhawks visit the local hockey arena Tuesday, and March 17, the Spokane Chiefs will make an appearance. All game times are 7:05 p.m.

The Americans travel to Spokane March 18 and play the final game of the regular season at home against Everett on March 19.

Tri-City (38-25) is currently No. 3 in the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League to Everett (40-14). Seattle (42-19) sits at No. 2 in the division.