Americans play at home

KENNEWICK — The Tri-City Americans are home for four games in a row.
Tonight, they host the Prince George Cougars at Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd. Tomorrow, the Everett Silvertips will take to the ice against Tri-City.
The Portland Winterhawks visit the local hockey arena Tuesday, and March 17, the Spokane Chiefs will make an appearance. All game times are 7:05 p.m.
The Americans travel to Spokane March 18 and play the final game of the regular season at home against Everett on March 19.
Tri-City (38-25) is currently No. 3 in the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League to Everett (40-14). Seattle (42-19) sits at No. 2 in the division.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment