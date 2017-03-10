Caballero earns All-PacWest honors

— A former multi-sport standout at Grandview High School was recently the recipient of All-PacWest Honors as a leader for the Notre Dame de Namur University Argonauts women’s basketball team.

The 2014 graduate of Grandview High School spent her first two years of college as a member of Columbia Basin College’s squad. She received All-Region honors last year, prior to her transfer to the California-based college.

As a junior on the Argonauts team, he was named PacWest Newcomer of the Year and received second team all-conference honors.

Caballero’s position this season was guard, and officials said she had the best debut season in school history. She led the team in scoring an average 16.3 points and provided an average 3.4 assists. She ranked No. 4 in conference for scoring, No. 8 in assists and No. 3 in free throw percentage — 84 percent.

Caballero scored double figures in 22 games, including 30 points in a win against Concordia-Irvine — a career high.

Caballero is the daughter of Sulema and Isidro Caballero. She is the older sister of Vanessa Caballero, who just completed her final basketball season with the Greyhounds.