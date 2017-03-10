Run, hike in challenge

— Entrants from throughout the country, from Texas to New York and locally, are converging on Badger Mountain for an annual challenge event.

The seventh annual Badger Mountain Challenge is March 24-25, beginning with 50- and 100-mile endurance races at 7 a.m. Friday. The following morning at the same time will be a 50K ultra-marathon.

Saturday at 8 a.m. a 15K hike or run begins, as well.

The challenge will be at the Trailhead Park on Queensgate Drive. Courses traverse Badger, Candy and Red mountains, as well as Horse Heaven Hills.

Registrations are being accepted through March 17 online at badgermountainchallenge.com.

Proceeds benefit local organizations dedicated to the mountain, trails and other charities.