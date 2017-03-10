Soccer teams return to the pitch yesterday

— The Grandview and Granger boys soccer coaches had their first opportunity to see how well their players are faring prior to a regulation game.

They were among the teams to compete at the Toppenish jamboree yesterday.

The Greyhounds and Spartans played one another, ending the non-regulation, 20-minute match, in a 1-1 tie.

Sergio Gomez scored in the first minute for Grandview, and Alonzo Zecilio scored Granger’s goal in the ninth.

“We did great,” Greyhounds coach Anne Holden said.

She said Gomez bruised his knee when the Spartans’ keeper fouled him, but she has hopes he will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. tonight at Southridge.

Holden and Granger coach Salvador Mendoza said their teams are young.

“We lost three seniors last season — some of my toughest players,” Mendoza said.

There are three returning seniors, about five juniors, several sophomores and “... a good group of freshmen on the team this year,” he said.

The Greyhounds graduated numerous players last season, but she said the team this year holds a “... wealth of talent and they’re young.”

In addition to the match against one another, the Spartans and Grandview each played one other non-regulation match.

Granger tied in a non-scoring match against the Wildcats and the Greyhounds ended its match against Connell without a goal on the scoreboard.

“The first half of the match against Toppenish, we had to move a couple of players,” Mendoza said. “Once we settled in, we got a good groove; the players were more relaxed against Grandview.”

Both coaches said there were a lot of positives from their teams.

“I thought the squads looked really good,” Holden said, noting the JV team won, 2-0, against Granger and tied , 0-0, against Connell.