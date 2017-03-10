Student named to art board

SUNNYSIDE — High School junior Erica Linde received the oath of office to join the city Arts Commission at Monday’s City Council meeting.
She was appointed by Mayor Jim Restucci.
Linde, the daughter of LaDon and Sandra Linde, is active in many social awareness programs at school and in the community. She is also a musician and a drama student.
Her first commission meeting will be Wednesday 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
“We welcome Erica’s input,” commission chairperson Kathleen Rogers said.
