Trail hike tomorrow

BENTON CITY — Tapteal Greenway is offering #AllOut2017 hike at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Participants meet in the main parking lot of the Horn Rapids County Park. Other participants riding a shuttle start the hike near Snively Road boat launch. The route follows the Tapteal Trail upriver into Horn Rapids Park.
