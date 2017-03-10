Young archer succeeds in shooting ‘Robin Hood’

— A rare feat in the sport of archery was accomplished this week by a local archer.

Mason LaPierre, 12, was practicing for an upcoming competition when shooting his bow and arrow. He struck his target first with one arrow and followed the shot with another. The second arrow went through the arrowshaft of the first.

“It’s called Robin Hooding,” his mother, Amy LaPierre, said.

“It’s really difficult and uncommon to see it,” she said.

The LaPierre family is preparing for an April 8-9 tournament set to take place at Eagles Park near Zillah. The tournament is one of a few the family participates in each year and it is hosted by the Kamiakin Roving Archers, based in Wapato.

“It involves all forms of archery and my family just loves this sport,” LaPierre said.

She said archers are like a small community of people who gather for “shoots,” testing their markmanship on a variety of courses and enjoying the camaraderie of others involved.

“It’s so much fun; it’s a bonding experience,” LaPierre said.

She said the entire family gets involved, and Mason LaPierre has been practicing archery since he was 6-years-old.

LaPierre compared the competitions to golf in that there are targets located throughout different courses for different skill levels. Archers find the targets, shoot at them for points, tally their scores on a scorecard and the highest score determines the winners.

Typically awards are presented to first through third places, LaPierre said.

But, the family most enjoys its time with others involved in the sport.

“It’s a competition, but we are like a large, extended family,” she said.