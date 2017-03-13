1A athlete of week named

— A Leopard is the 1A Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Athlete of the Week.

Nate Whitaker, a senior at the high school, was the recipient of All-Tournament first team honors at the Hardwood Classic.

He scored 25 points — 11-of-19 from the free throw line — and tallied 3 rebounds in the championship game against Freeman, contributing the boys basketball team championship title win.

Whitaker was nominated for the honor by a community member.