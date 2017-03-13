1A athlete of week named

ZILLAH — A Leopard is the 1A Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Athlete of the Week.
Nate Whitaker, a senior at the high school, was the recipient of All-Tournament first team honors at the Hardwood Classic.
He scored 25 points — 11-of-19 from the free throw line — and tallied 3 rebounds in the championship game against Freeman, contributing the boys basketball team championship title win.
Whitaker was nominated for the honor by a community member.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment