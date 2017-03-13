All-league honors given

SUNNYSIDE — Five Sunnyside High School girls basketball teams are recipients of all-league honors.
Emilee Maldonado was named co-player of the year. Her sister, Ashlee Maldonado, was named with first team offensive honors. Jessica Mendoza, Lexi Skyles and Chastitee Garza received honorable mentions. Mendoza and Ashlee Maldonado also received first team honors.
Coach of the Year is Grizzlies coach Rick Puente.
