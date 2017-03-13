Boaters urged to get trained

— The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program urges boaters to make sure they are prepared for the coming season by taking — and passing — a boater education course.

During the national ‘Spring Aboard’ campaign, March 19-25, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, along with state, federal and nonprofit partners are encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season.

In Washington state, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15 horsepower engine — or greater — must carry the Boater Education Card to prove they have passed the course.

“Boating is a great activity, but only if it’s done safely,” State Parks Boating Program Manager Wade Alonzo said. “National and statewide statistics tell us that people who successfully complete a boating safety course are better informed on how to avoid accidents or tragedy on the water.”

Boater education courses are offered in a variety of forms for different learning styles, including classroom courses, hands-on classes, home study, online courses and equivalency exams.

After completing a course, students must apply for a Boater Education Card with proof of course completion.

Information about courses and the boater education card is available at www.boatered.org.

During the ‘Spring Aboard’ week, many course providers are offering discounts or other incentives for students who enroll in a course.

Some important things to know:

• U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the accidents where the level of operator education was known, 80 percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction.

• Boat operators born before Jan. 1, 1955 are exempt from the Washington requirement but may choose to get a card if they plan to go boating in Canada or Oregon, which require proof of having completed a boating education course. The Washington State Boater Education Card is valid in those two areas.