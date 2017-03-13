Genita “Jean” L. Brewer, 85, of Grandview, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Grandview.

She was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Sayre, Okla.

Memorial services are at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, at Corner Stone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.