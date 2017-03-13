Golfers get out on the links

— The Grandview boys golf team was one of four teams taking to the course at Othello Golf Club on Friday.

The par 35 course was opened to the Greyhounds Toppenish, East Valley (Yakima) and the Huskies for the Othello Invite.

Two of Grandview’s three linksters played each of the nine holes twice with the other golfers, while one stuck to a single round.

Eddy Torrest shot a 121 for the Greyhounds, and teammate Anjhello Ampil completed his first day in competition with a 127.

Riley Harris had a 66 for the day.

“All three boys did well for the limited amount of times they have had to practice because of snow,” Grandview coach Doug Veach said.

The competition was Harris’ first. “He did a good job of getting around the course,” Veach said.