Maldonado new record holder

— The Grizzlies basketball program has a new record holder.

Emilee Maldonado surpassed her cousin Jordan Rodriguez’s record of 1,243 points in girls basketball — set in 2015 — with a final of 1,405 career points.

Maldonado scored 447 points in the 2016-17, averaging 17 points per game.

She is the fifth Sunnyside girls basketball player to hit the 1,000-point scoring mark Girls meeting and exceeding the mark are:

Emilee Maldonado 1,405 (2017)

Jordan Rodriguez 1,243 (2015)

Jessica Schutt 1,241 (1991)

Nikki Sabedra 1,153 (2002)

Stephanie Urrutia 1,085 (1999)

There are five boys having accomplished the same feat:

Lyn Dasso 1,605 (1974)

Larry Den Boer 1,266 (1975)

Jeff Thompson 1,145 (1988)

Israel Manzo 1,050 (2011)

Brad Ness 1,025 (1977)