Maldonado new record holder

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies basketball program has a new record holder.
Emilee Maldonado surpassed her cousin Jordan Rodriguez’s record of 1,243 points in girls basketball — set in 2015 — with a final of 1,405 career points.
Maldonado scored 447 points in the 2016-17, averaging 17 points per game.
She is the fifth Sunnyside girls basketball player to hit the 1,000-point scoring mark Girls meeting and exceeding the mark are:
Emilee Maldonado 1,405 (2017)
Jordan Rodriguez 1,243 (2015)
Jessica Schutt 1,241 (1991)
Nikki Sabedra 1,153 (2002)
Stephanie Urrutia 1,085 (1999)
There are five boys having accomplished the same feat:
Lyn Dasso 1,605 (1974)
Larry Den Boer 1,266 (1975)
Jeff Thompson 1,145 (1988)
Israel Manzo 1,050 (2011)
Brad Ness 1,025 (1977)
