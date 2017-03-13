Marsh athlete of the week

— The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association named a local basketball player 1B Athlete of the Week.

Chance Marsh, a junior at Sunnyside Christian High School, is the recipient of the honor after helping the Knights boys basketball team win the state championship.

He posted 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the title game against Lummi Nation.

Marsh was nominated for the honor by a community member before being selected by state officials.