Melba B. Kinzer, 97, of Pasco, formerly of Sunnyside, died Friday, March 10, 2017, in Pasco.
She was born Sept. 29, 1919, in LaBelle, Idaho.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Rexburg, Idaho.
Bishop Dale Larsen, nephew of Melba, will officiate and give the eulogy, family prayer and graveside service at Sutton Cemetery in Rexburg.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
