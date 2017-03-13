Prosser girls split fastpitch games in Yakima

YAKIMA — The Prosser fastpitch team split its games Friday in the Eisenhower jamboree. Statistics were not kept, but Prosser coach Steve Yager said the competition proved “we have the ability to pull out a few wins this year.”
The Mustangs lost, 2-6, to Kittitas and won, 3-2, against LaSalle.
“We are a young team with young pitching,” Yager said. “The team seems to be communicating well and are building a good foundation for future success.”
Prosser returns to the diamond hosting Eisenhower at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment