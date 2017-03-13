Prosser girls split fastpitch games in Yakima

— The Prosser fastpitch team split its games Friday in the Eisenhower jamboree. Statistics were not kept, but Prosser coach Steve Yager said the competition proved “we have the ability to pull out a few wins this year.”

The Mustangs lost, 2-6, to Kittitas and won, 3-2, against LaSalle.

“We are a young team with young pitching,” Yager said. “The team seems to be communicating well and are building a good foundation for future success.”

Prosser returns to the diamond hosting Eisenhower at 4 p.m. tomorrow.