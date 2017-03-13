Soccer team opens season with ties

— Two non-league matches in two days ended in ties for the Grizzlies boys soccer team.

On Friday, the Grizzlies tied evergreen, 0-0.

On Saturday, their match against Union ended in a 2-2 tie.

“These pre-season games were both against state contending teams,” Sunnyside coach David Guevara said. “They are both very competitive.”

Having ties at the end of each regulation match shows the Grizzlies are coming together as a team, he said.

“We are able to identify our mistakes so we know how to move forward,” Guevara said.

Against Evergreen, the Grizzlies had 7 shots on goal. The Seattle-based Wolverines had 3.

Sunnyside split its keepers between the first and second half of the match. Carlos Hernandez served as keeper, making a save in the first half.

Enrique Palma was positioned between the goal posts in the second half.

Matt Lamsden of Evergreen was the keeper on his team’s half of the pitch.

The Camas-based Titans visited Clem Senn Field Saturday and put up a fight.

Sunnyside scored the first two goals of the match. In the first minute, Lalo Ramirez scored on a free kick. Gonzalo Frausto capitalized on another free kick 13 minutes later.

Union scored a goal in the 26th minute. Fabyan Clark booted the ball between the crossbars and Hernandez was unable to stop it.

The Titans’ second goal was the result of Taye Bunda capitalizing on a penalty kick. Palma was unable to deny it.

Sunnyside had 8 shots on goal.

Union had 6 shots.

Hernandez recorded 2 saves and Palma had 1; Brandon Wolter, the keeper for the Titans, recorded 3 saves.

“Coming out with ties shows the team is doing well,” Guevara said.

“These games give us a chance to compete against teams from the other side of the mountains,” he said.

“It’s a good measuring stick; we can see different styles of play,” Guevara said.

Evergreen is a South Puget Sound 2A school, while Union is in the Greater St. Helens 4A league.

The Grizzlies travel to Wenatchee on Friday for their league opener at 7 p.m.