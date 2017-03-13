Youth shows at Selah jamboree

— The Sunnyside and Prosser baseball teams joined the Vikings at a jamboree Friday.

Selah easily defeated both teams, Mustangs coach Steve Schorzman said.

“Sunnyside and Prosser are both young,” he said.

Selah is one of the Top 2 teams in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, both having competed at the state tournament last season.

“I have a feeling the season will be tough for us,” Schorzman said of the conference.

He expects the Vikings and Ellensburg will be at the top of the league again this season, but the Mustangs will have a chance to develop their skills.

“It’s gonna be on the fly,” Schorzman said.

Against Selah and Sunnyside, he said the Mustangs “... didn’t throw near our top guys.”

Grizzlies coach Pete Marquez didn’t contact The Daily Sun to provide his teams statistics and comments as of press time.

Prosser is at Pasco at 4 p.m. tomorrow.