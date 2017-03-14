Act Six honors for students

— Three high school seniors from the Lower Yakima Valley have received full, four-year college scholarships.

Estefani Cruz, Wapato; Irwin Godinez Cruz, Toppenish; and Yanet Torres, Zillah each received Act Six Scholarships from Heritage University.

Each will receive free tuition and books for all four years of college at Heritage.

They and two other Act Six recipients will be honored during a reception from 7-8:30 p.m. tomorrow in Hope for Nations Foursquare Church, 606 Washington Ave. in Toppenish.