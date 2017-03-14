Banner day for Sunnyside Grizzlies girls

Photo by Roger Harnack
The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls wrestling team was presented a banner Friday night by the Sunnyside Little Grapplers girls. This past season, the high school girls didn’t have a banner hanging up at tournaments. So, the Little Grapplers girls, assisted by Daniel and Monica Guillen, presented them a banner for future tournaments. The Guillen’s who lead the Little Grapplers program, noted the camaraderie from youngsters to high school seniors is contributing to Sunnyside’s strong girls program.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment