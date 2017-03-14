Charles Leamon (Lee) Clark, 93, of Yakima, formerly of Sunnyside, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 9, 2017.

He was born in Charleston, Ark., Oct. 8, 1923.

Charles served in the Merchant Marines during World War II.





He married Barbara Jean Seymour in January 1944.

He was a long- time resident of Sunnyside and the Lower Yakima Valley.

Charles was a resident of the Ponderosa Assisted Living Community in Yakima, since 2005.





An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed being in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

His family enjoyed many meals of venison and elk as a result of his hunting skills.

Nothing was better than a warm, summer day on Rimrock Lake with a pole in his hands.

His wife Barbara preceded him in death.

He is survived by sons, Lee and Gary; granddaughter, Stephanie Mullins; and grandsons, Michael, Ryan and Andy.

Inurnment is being planned for a later date at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Courtyard.

Those wishing to sign Charles’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.



Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.