Concert is tonight

GRANDVIEW — The School District is celebrating “Music in Our Schools” Month with an all-school concert tonight.
The concert is 6:30 p.m. in the Grandview High School gymnasium, 1601 W. Fifth St.
There is a small admission charge. Proceeds will support school music programs.
