ESL classes available

GRANDVIEW — Yakima Valley College’s local campus, 500 Main St., will offer English as a Second Language classes.
Classes combine listening, speaking, reading and writing, with an emphasis on listening and speaking skills.
Call 509-882-7000 for details and information on class schedules.
