Four boys hit golf course for Prosser

— The Prosser Mustangs boys golf team will benefit from a transfer from Sunnyside Christian this season.

Sophomore Daniel Fitzgerald transferred to the team this year and will be competing with returning senior Cameron Savage for the Mustang’s No. 1 spot, coach Andy Hall said.

The Mustangs also have two other returners — senior A.J. Riojas and junior Tyler Rodda, he said.

“We have a small team this year, consisting of just four players,” Hall said. “Cameron and Daniel should be competing throughout the year for our No. 1 spot. They have both been able to play quite a bit of golf outside of our season in various junior golf events throughout the state.

Looking at his other two players, Hall credits Riojas with having a lot of experience as a four-year player for the Mustangs.

“(He) will be able to use that to his advantage as we move into league play with the next few weeks,” Hall said.

Rodda has the least experience.

“Tyler is the least experienced of our players, but has shown great improvement in the two years,” Hall said.

On Saturday, the Mustangs played Kennewick; results were not immediately available.

“Kennewick was a good chance for us to get out and get our first full round in this year,” Hall said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked. But strong winds and winter rust may have been a factor.”