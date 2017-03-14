Grizzlies open track season

— The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys opened the 2017 track season Saturday at the Richland Track and Field Jamboree.

Several Grizzlies brought home Top 10 finishes and established personal records.

Team scores were not kept.

Here’s how individual Sunnyside competitors finished:

100 Meters — 16. Justin Reyes, 12.07; 24. Uriel Diaz, 12.33; 27. Cole Hazzard, 12.36; 60. Mark Mortenson, 12.98; 64. Fernando Cid-Reyes, 13.01; 86. Carlos Ramirez, 13.45; 87. Eduardo Davila, 13.46; 92. David Torres, 13.60; 101. Daniel Huizar, 13.82; 106. Izaiah Gonzalez, 13.88; 115. Ezequiel Dearte, 14.19; 123. Maricio Alvarado, 14.68.

200 Meters — 1. Nathan Malto, 22.37; 10. Ramon Rivera-Maysonet, 24.32; 11. Cole Hazzard, 24.33; 16. Xavier Estrada, 24.80; 17. Griffey Sarmiento, 24.82; 21. Mark Mortenson, 25.07; 25. Gonzalo Carriedo, 25.31; 32. Arturo Fernandez, 25.86; 34. Nathan Davila, 26.04; 43. Eduardo Davila, 27.10; 46. Omar Delgado Morfin, 27.30; 53. Allen Lopez, 27.75; 55. Izaiah Gonzalez, 27.80; 59. Mauricio Alvarado, 28.47; 65. Rudy Mindieta, 29.90.

400 Meters — 5. Uriel Diaz, 55.00; 12. Xavier Estrada, 57.06; 21. Jose Salazar-Suarez, 1:00.17; 27. Allen Lopez, 1:03.75; 29. David Torres, 1:03.83; 34. Ethan Weaver, 1:06.32.

800 Meters — 24. Austin Sandoval, 2:30.89; 27. Edgar Villa-Gomez, 2:34.28; 28. Armando Madero, 2:35.23; 29. Kaden Maxwell, 2:36.78; 33. Alex Duenas, 2:38.40; 45. Gabriel Delgado, 2:52.18; 48. Alex Sanchez, 2:54.86; 52. Ariel Gurrola,3:09.26; 56. Jonathan Hill, 3:15.01.

1,600 Meters — 50. Austin Sandoval, 5:29.43; 54. Kaden Maxwell, 5:37.56; 60. Edgar Villa-Gomez, 5:45.99; 79. Alex Sanchez, 6:22.09; 86. Ariel Gurrola, 6:40.19.

3,200 Meters — 10. Alex Duenas, 10:34.23; 16. Ethan Weaver, 11:53.55; 20. Michael Condie, 12:25.78; 21. Gabriel Delgado, 13:05.78; Jonathan Hill, 14:01.70.

110 Meter Hurdles — 16. Silas Jasso, 18.53; 28. Enrique Amaro-Jasso, 21.55.

300 Meter Hurdles — 8. Griffey Sarmiento, 45.15; 11. Silas Jasso, 46.39; 18. Enrique Amaro-Jasso, 50.98.

Shot Put — 44. Carlos Ramirez, 29—04; 61. Christian Aguilar-Ramirez, 24-04; 67. Benjamin Cervantes, 23-02.

Discus — 54. Damian Silva, 62.0.

Javelin — 5. Daniel Huizar, 136-04; 24. Kaden Rasmussen, 105-05; 25. Alfredo Loera, 104; 32. Yanez D’Angelo, 96-07; 41. Jose Salazar-Suarez, 89-04; 61. Christian Aguilar-Ramirez, 53-10.

Pole Vault — 15. Myles Alvarez, 8-06.

Long Jump — 4. Nathan Maltos, 19-08; 34. Nathan Davila, 16-05.75; 40. Arturo Fernandez, 15-09.50; 52. Omar Delgado-Morfin, 14-10.25; Rudy Mindieta, 13-11.00.