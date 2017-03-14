Sunnyside girls kick off season at jamboree

RENTON — The Sunnyside girls track team opened its 2017 season last Saturday at the Richland Track and Field Jamboree, with Dallas Borrego leading the way.
Nearly a dozen high school teams participated in the event; team scores were not kept.
Borrego won the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.31 and took third overall in the 200 meters in 27.49.
Meanwhile, Grizzlies teammate Jessica Linde grabbed a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.72 and fifth overall in long jump with a distance of 14-08.
Alexandra Partch also pulled out a Top 5 finish after clearing 7 feet in the pole vault.
Individual results for Sunnyside participants are as follows:
100 Meters — 9. Sierra Cavazos, 13.83; 20. Keisha White, 14.87; 25. Sylvia Alvarez, 15.06; 30. Natalie Naranjo, 15.35; 41. Alexandra Partch, 15.74; 50. Shanae Sanchez, 16.24; 51. Emily Bissonette, 16.50; 53. Adriana Gonzalez, 16.55; 55. Jazlyn Trevino, 16.64; 59, Savanna Mirelez, 16.81; 64. Talia Perez, 18.21; 65. Maria Alcantar-Gomez, 18.87.
200 Meters — 3. Dallas Borrego, 27.49; 6. Sierra Cavazos, 28.92; 12. Cecilia Guillen, 30.60; 15., Sylvia Alvarez, 31.64; 21. Savannah Mirelez, 33.33; 26. Jazlyn Trevino, 34.80; 26. Kameron Rodriguez, 36.94.
400 Meters — 1. Dallas Borrego, 1:04.31; 12. Lilian Froese-Raihl, 1:10.67.
800 Meters — 27. Alondra Garcia, 3:15.68; 29. Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez, 3:22.13; 30. Maria Carillo, 3:29.28.
1,600 Meters — 37. Brooklyn Harris, 7:07.35; 38. Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez, 7:14.62; 44. Kameron Rodriguez, 7:41.80
300 Meter Hurdles — 2. Jessica Linde, 46.72.
Shot Put — 10. Alexis Garcia, 27-11; 31. Alicia Perez-Frank, 20-10.
Discus — 6. Alexis Garcia, 94-00; Maria Amaro, 56-01; 35. Evani Verduzco, 49-02; 38. Itzel Aceves, 39-10.
Javelin — 21. Jayda Denson, 67-02; 22. Evani Verduzco, 66-10; 27. Alicia Perez-Frank, 57-11. 29. Mariah Amaro, 54-05; 43. Maria Alcantar-Gomez, 31-01.
Pole Vault — 5. Alexandra Partch, 7-00.
Long Jump — 5. Jessica Linde, 14-08; 22. Natalie Naranjo, 12-09; 28. Lilian Froese-Raihl, 12-03; 45. Emily Bissonette, 9-04.50; 47. Talia Perez, 8-10.50.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment