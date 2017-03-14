Sunnyside girls kick off season at jamboree

— The Sunnyside girls track team opened its 2017 season last Saturday at the Richland Track and Field Jamboree, with Dallas Borrego leading the way.

Nearly a dozen high school teams participated in the event; team scores were not kept.

Borrego won the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.31 and took third overall in the 200 meters in 27.49.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies teammate Jessica Linde grabbed a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.72 and fifth overall in long jump with a distance of 14-08.

Alexandra Partch also pulled out a Top 5 finish after clearing 7 feet in the pole vault.

Individual results for Sunnyside participants are as follows:

100 Meters — 9. Sierra Cavazos, 13.83; 20. Keisha White, 14.87; 25. Sylvia Alvarez, 15.06; 30. Natalie Naranjo, 15.35; 41. Alexandra Partch, 15.74; 50. Shanae Sanchez, 16.24; 51. Emily Bissonette, 16.50; 53. Adriana Gonzalez, 16.55; 55. Jazlyn Trevino, 16.64; 59, Savanna Mirelez, 16.81; 64. Talia Perez, 18.21; 65. Maria Alcantar-Gomez, 18.87.

200 Meters — 3. Dallas Borrego, 27.49; 6. Sierra Cavazos, 28.92; 12. Cecilia Guillen, 30.60; 15., Sylvia Alvarez, 31.64; 21. Savannah Mirelez, 33.33; 26. Jazlyn Trevino, 34.80; 26. Kameron Rodriguez, 36.94.

400 Meters — 1. Dallas Borrego, 1:04.31; 12. Lilian Froese-Raihl, 1:10.67.

800 Meters — 27. Alondra Garcia, 3:15.68; 29. Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez, 3:22.13; 30. Maria Carillo, 3:29.28.

1,600 Meters — 37. Brooklyn Harris, 7:07.35; 38. Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez, 7:14.62; 44. Kameron Rodriguez, 7:41.80

300 Meter Hurdles — 2. Jessica Linde, 46.72.

Shot Put — 10. Alexis Garcia, 27-11; 31. Alicia Perez-Frank, 20-10.

Discus — 6. Alexis Garcia, 94-00; Maria Amaro, 56-01; 35. Evani Verduzco, 49-02; 38. Itzel Aceves, 39-10.

Javelin — 21. Jayda Denson, 67-02; 22. Evani Verduzco, 66-10; 27. Alicia Perez-Frank, 57-11. 29. Mariah Amaro, 54-05; 43. Maria Alcantar-Gomez, 31-01.

Pole Vault — 5. Alexandra Partch, 7-00.

Long Jump — 5. Jessica Linde, 14-08; 22. Natalie Naranjo, 12-09; 28. Lilian Froese-Raihl, 12-03; 45. Emily Bissonette, 9-04.50; 47. Talia Perez, 8-10.50.