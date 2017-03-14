Ki-Be crushes Wapato, 20-0

BENTON CITY — The Kiona-Benton Bears routed Wapato, 20-0, Saturday, in a non-league boys baseball game.
The Bears knocked in 14 runs in the fourth inning to set up a mercy rule victory over the Wolves.
Lino Rivera pitched four perfect innings, striking out 11 batters for Ki-Be.
