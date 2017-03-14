Lind to sign intent letter

PROSSER — A local volleyball standout was expected to signed a letter of intent to play in college this morning.
Hannah Lind was expected to sing with Edmonds Community College at 11:06 a.m., Prosser High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Bryan Bailey said yesterday.
Coverage of the singing will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Sun.
