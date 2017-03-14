Melba Bernice (Fyfe) Kinzer, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco, Friday, March 10, 2017, at the age of 97.

Melba was born at home in LaBelle, Idaho on Sept. 29, 1919, the daughter of James and Lola (Morgan) Fyfe.

The family later moved to their homestead in Rexburg, Idaho.



Melba worked on the farm, gardening, cooking and sewing.

When she was 19, she met and married Leland Kinzer, a long-time cattle buyer. They made their permanent home in Sunnyside in 1958.

Melba was a homemaker for many years, raising three sons and was active in community service.

She was very active in the Nouvella Club, as well as being a master at creating beautiful ceramics.

After Lee and Melba divorced, she decided to return to Idaho and go back to the family homestead.



She later went to work for Fresh Pac, a local potato processing plant, where she retired after 25 years.

Melba is survived by a son, Douglas (Christine) Kinzer; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melba was preceded in death by her father, Jim Fyfe and mother, Lola Morgan Fyfe; brothers, Bert Fyfe and LaMar Fyfe; sisters, Joyce Schrader and Elaine Larsen; and sons, Dennis and Michael Kinzer.



She had a long and eventful life.



Melba never lost her sense of humor, her infectious giggle and her love of family.

She always looked forward to the fresh bouquet of pink roses delivered to her room almost every week by her loving son, Douglas.

At a later date, when all her family members can attend, a celebration of life service will be in Rexburg, Idaho, at Sutton Cemetery for all to share their memories of our precious Melba. Bishop Dale Larsen, Melba’s nephew, will officiate and give the eulogy and family prayer at the service.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Melba’s memory may contribute to the Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco, or to the charity of your choice.





