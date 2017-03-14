Mountaineer class offered

— Yakima Valley Community College-Yakima will offer a basic mountaineering course from April 17-June 24.

The class will run from 7-9:30 p.m. weekly from April 17 to May 22. The rest of the classes will be taught onsite in the mountains.

The class covers basic equipment, risk evaluation, physiology, rock climbing, top rope methods, glacial travel and crevasse rescue.

Participants will have to carry a pack with overnight gear three miles.

To register, call Marilyn Vancrey at 847-878-0208 or email her at Marilyn.Vancrey@CWMR.org between March 22-28.

Space is limited.