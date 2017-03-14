Ott to compete in national sports nutrition event

— A local girl will be headed to a national competition after developing a sports nutritional program for a high school athlete.

Kaitlynn Ott was recognized March 8 for her knowledge of and work creating the plan.

Ott took the state’s top honors in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s Students Taking Action with Recognition competition.

The first-place award comes with a berth to nationals, to be held this summer in Nashville, Tenn.

Ott was recognized for using family and consumer knowledge to plan and develop an individualized nutritional plan for an athlete, competition organizers said. Prior to competiting at state, she prepared a sample nutritional and hydration plan based on the needs of a student athlete.

Ott presented her plan to a panel of evaluators and will do so again in Nashville, during the National Leadership Conference.

Ott is the first student from Mabton High School to compete at state as well as the first to be the national representative for Washington state from Mabton.