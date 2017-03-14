Prosser edges Connell, 2-1, in boys soccer

CONNELL — The Prosser Mustangs boys soccer team pulled out a shootout victory Saturday over the Connell Eagles, 2-1.

The shootout ended 4-3, with the Mustangs getting the advantage point. Prosser’s shootout goals were made by Diego Gomez, Emilio Herrera, Ricardo Herrera and Emmaual Herrera. Connell shootout goals were not immediately available.

In the 20th minute, Mustang Emilio Herrera scored the only regulation time goal for his team. At 65 minutes, Deandre Chavez tied the game for Connell.

Prosser goalie Jordan Garcia had 6 saves in regulation and 2 in the shootout; Connell’s C. Saul Vargas had 3 saves.