Ramiro M. Garza, 76, of Sunnyside, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Sunnyside.



Ramiro was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Hargill, Texas, the son of Alfredo and Margarita (Moreno) Garza.

He received his early education in Texas.



Even though Ramiro had limited, formal education, his family said that he was the smartest man they had the honor to learn from.

On June 18, 1963, he married the love of his life, Maria “Dora” Robles, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Ramiro worked as a farm laborer for many years at Newhouse Ranches and De La Chappel Farms. He also worked for Valley Processing, but the job that he took the most pride in and retired from, was that of the maintenance person for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and School.

Ramiro enjoyed family barbeques and listening to all the laughter and music the family shared at these gatherings.

He also liked washing and shining his 1967 Camaro and 1969 Chevy pick-up.

Ramiro loved working in his garden, then sitting back with a cold beer to admire his hard work around the yard.

He was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Ramiro is survived by his loving wife, Dora Garza; daughter, Yvonne Garza (Daniel Perez), all of Sunnyside; grandsons, Joseph Rodriguez (Monica Almeida) of Sunnyside and James Rodriguez of Spokane; great-grandson, Damon Rodriguez of Auburn and a great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by five brothers; three sisters; three sisters-in-law; their husbands; with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Margarita Garza, mother-in-law, Maria Robles and father-in-law, Frank Robles; a brother; a sister; and a sister-in-law.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.



Those wishing to sign Ramiro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.