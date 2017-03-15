Birthday climbs

West Benton Fire & Rescue
West Benton Fire & Rescue firefighter Keith Johnson pauses during one of two climbs Sunday during the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb at Seattle’s 69-floor Columbia Center. Johnson climbed the skyscraper twice on his birthday during the fundraiser that supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment