Blood donor dates planned

SUNNYSIDE — All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, during Red Cross Month.
Blood donors will have three locations from which to give blood this month.
In Toppenish, blood donors can make their donations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20 at the High School, 141 Ward Road, or at Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28.
In Sunnyside, the American Red Cross blood mobile will be at the United Methodist Church, Ninth and East Edison Avenue from 1 to 6 p.m. March 30.
Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment