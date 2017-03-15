Blood donor dates planned

— All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, during Red Cross Month.

Blood donors will have three locations from which to give blood this month.

In Toppenish, blood donors can make their donations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20 at the High School, 141 Ward Road, or at Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28.

In Sunnyside, the American Red Cross blood mobile will be at the United Methodist Church, Ninth and East Edison Avenue from 1 to 6 p.m. March 30.

Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-733-2767.