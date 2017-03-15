Center plans Spring Break Bash

SUNNYSIDE — The Community Center will offer everything from Crossfit to food during a three-day event.
The Spring Break Bash is 3-4 p.m. daily from April 3-5 at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
On April 3, there will be Turbo Kick and Cardio Kickboxing. Organizers will have Crossfit on April 4.
The finale on April 5 will feature a Zumba party and music with a live DJ.
Throughout all three days, Sunnyside Community Hospital will provide a diabetes specialist and nutritionist to offer healthy eating suggestions.
Jumpers, games and a barbecue are also planned throughout the event.
Spring Break Bash is free and open to all ages.
Call the center at 509-837-8660 for details or to register.
