Center plans Spring Break Bash

— The Community Center will offer everything from Crossfit to food during a three-day event.

The Spring Break Bash is 3-4 p.m. daily from April 3-5 at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

On April 3, there will be Turbo Kick and Cardio Kickboxing. Organizers will have Crossfit on April 4.

The finale on April 5 will feature a Zumba party and music with a live DJ.

Throughout all three days, Sunnyside Community Hospital will provide a diabetes specialist and nutritionist to offer healthy eating suggestions.

Jumpers, games and a barbecue are also planned throughout the event.

Spring Break Bash is free and open to all ages.

Call the center at 509-837-8660 for details or to register.