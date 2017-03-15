Council OKs hospital’s bid for state funds

— Expediency overruled a councilman’s concern as the City Council approved a $2 million application for state funds on behalf of Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Council voted 4-0 on Monday, with three members absent. And every vote was needed to ensure a quorum for the hospital’s application to the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board.

If the bid’s approved, the agency would provide a $1.7 million loan and $300,000 grant for water and sewer utility extensions to serve the hospital’s new campus on Alexander Road.

Councilman Ron Stremler said he would abstain from voting due to concerns about the hospital.

“My wife went to the hospital last August and we agreed on a price,” he said of negotiating with the hospital.

He claimed the hospital went back on that, instead charging his wife’s six-day stay in the hospital on an outpatient basis.

On another occasion, Stremler said the hospital billed him for a consultation that never happened.

“If they want our help, they need to respect the citizens of Sunnyside,” he said. “I feel the hospital has to support the community. I withhold my vote. I have a biased opinion.”

Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma presided in Mayor Jim Restucci’s absence. He pressed Stremler,

“That’s going to put us in a bind,” Broersma said of the need for four votes.

He then noted a special meeting would be needed to vote on the request.

When City Manager Don Day said the application needs to be sent before March 27, Broersma observed the council’s next meeting isn’t until that date.

He did not set a date for a special meeting.

Instead, Stremler asked if he could vote yes “... with objection.”

Broersma said yes and the objection was noted in the meeting minutes.