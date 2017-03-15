County not seeking funds for flood victims

— County and state officials apparently aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on the community’s recent flood.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, appealed to Gov. Jay Inslee to help families who had their homes flooded on Feb. 28 after a berm breach on farmland at 431 Nichols Road.

“There is a need for some help to restore a residence and clean up the properties,” Honeyford said. “I don’t know where the funding can come from unless there is an emergency declaration.”

He estimates costs could run $250,000-500,000.

But Inslee’s office said the governor needs to hear from Yakima County commissioners.

“Our staff plans to speak with Senator Honeyford,” Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said. “The county will need to ask the governor for emergency funds and my understanding is that we have not received that request yet.”

And Inslee won’t likely receive one, as county commissioners don’t believe is needed.

“This did not rise to what we consider an emergency declaration,” Commissioner Rand Elliott said. “We can only assume the governor’s office is saying you have to declare an emergency.”

Outlook’s flood impacted an estimated dozen homes and pales in comparison to recent flooding elsewhere in the county, he said.

“We’ve had 60 homes flooded in West Valley,” Elliott said. “That was not deemed an emergency, but we were out there offering emergency shelter.”

He said the same offer was made in Outlook and “... no one took us up on it.”

Given the valley’s proximity to rivers, flooding is a threat, especially with this year’s snow, Elliott said.

“If you live in a flood-prone area you’re going to run that risk…the ground can’t soak any more up. It’s tough on everybody.”

Elliott, as it happens, has a meeting scheduled with Honeyford tomorrow. “I’m heading to Olympia to get some answers,” he said.

At least four Outlook families have taken matters into their own hands, signing with attorney Charlie Tebbutt of Eugene, Ore., for legal representation.

The target is the flood’s source, the berm breach on farmland owned by DeRuyter Brothers Dairy.

The water was described as greenish brown and smelling of urine. Residents were restricted to bottled water for almost two weeks.

Dairy officials have said the water in the berm was clean and have denied any wrongdoing.