Democrats plan meeting

ZILLAH — The 15th Legislative District Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
The group’s meeting is in La Plazita Restaurant, 505 First Ave.
ZILLAH — The 15th Legislative District Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
The group’s meeting is in La Plazita Restaurant, 505 First Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment