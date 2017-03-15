Flooding possible through Friday

KIONA — The National Weather Service anticipates the Yakima River will approach flood stage by Friday afternoon.
Flood level is considered 13 feet at Kiona, and the river will reach 12.27 feet, officials said.
Most of the area impacted by the flood warning is in the western areas of Yakima County.
The Naches River, Ahtanum Creek, Shaw Creek and Cowiche Creek may see flooding through Thursday, the service said.
The alert is through 2 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
“Many smaller streams and creeks draining out of the Cascades and Blue Mountains may also have sharp rises,” they said. “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.”
