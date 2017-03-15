Grandview man faces vehicular assault charge

— A local man will be arraigned March 27 for charges stemming from a crash Saturday night.

Emmanuel Esqueda Jimenez, 23, is charged with vehicular assault and is being held on $10,000 bail, records show. He appeared in court Monday.

“My belief was that Esqueda was possibly under the influence of intoxicants,” Washington State Patrol trooper T.W. Downey said in a probable cause document.

Downey said he reached that conclusion while visiting Esqueda Jimenez in Sunnyside Community Hospital, where he is being treated for a possible fracture to his neck or spine area, records show.

“I could smell the strong odor of intoxicants coming from Esqueda’s breath,” Downey said. His eyes were also watery and bloodshot.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hornby and Stover roads, the State Patrol said.

Esqueda Jimenez failed to stop at a stop sign while driving a 2008 Mercury Milan southbound on Hornby Road, troopers said.

He hit a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on Stover Road driven by 38-year-old Antonio Navarro Fajardo of Sunnyside, the patrol said.

Both drivers were injured and taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital and PMH Medical Center, respectively, records show.

Fajardo was released shortly after being seen, records show. His passenger, 31-year-old Maria D. Magana of Sunnyside, sustained multiple injuries, including a brain hemorrhage, two fractures to the neck, a bruised left lung and a ruptures spleen, Downey said.

None of the three were wearing seat belts, troopers patrol said.

Failure to yield the right of way caused the crash, troopers said immediately after the crash. They noted that drugs or alcohol were factors.