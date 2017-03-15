Granger man charged in kidnapping

— A local man will be arraigned March 28 after he allegedly threatened a man and held him at knife point.

Juan Jose Nunez Jr., 30, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping, records show. He is being held on $75,000 bail after appearing in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

He was arrested after the victim escaped at a convenience store at 101 E. First St. and called for help, records show.

The charges stem from an incident at 9:39 a.m. Monday, when Nunez Jr. was a passenger in a car driven by Luis Flores Herrera, a probable cause document shows.

Herrera was driving him to see his family, records show. Nunez Jr. suddenly pulled out a knife, made a stabbing motion at Herrera and said he was going to kill him.

Nunez Jr. also gave different locations to drive in Granger, records show.

“Mr. Herrera was fearful and nervous of the knife Mr. Nunez held and felt that he was not able to freely leave,” an officer said in the probable cause document.