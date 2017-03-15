Jamboree is Sunday

— The next Gospel Jamboree is 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Brethren Church, 428 B St.

Thirst No More will be the featured musical group. The trio of Greg Day, Donnie Dunn and Ed Pottenger will provide music and testimonies.

They accompany their songs with the harmonica, guitar, mandolin and banjo.

All interested musicians are welcome to participate in the jamboree during an open microphone session.

Organizers said there will be no jamboree in April because the third Sunday falls on Easter.