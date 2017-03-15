Kiwanians set food drive

SUNNYSIDE — The local Kiwanis Club will accept non-perishable food donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 during the Sunnyside High School All Vehicle Car Show.
It will be at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.
SUNNYSIDE — The local Kiwanis Club will accept non-perishable food donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 during the Sunnyside High School All Vehicle Car Show.
It will be at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment