Lenten lunches set

Beefy Taco soup is on the menu today for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s Lenten soup and pie luncheons.
They are served at the church, 327 E. Edison Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through April 5.
A variety of homemade pies will also be available.
For delivery, call 837-4727 or 8401174, between 8:30-10:30 a.m.
