Prosser extends pot moratorium

— The City Council will wait another four months before making a decision on possible changes on allowing retail marijuana stores.

The council last night approved a 120-day moratorium on new applications for retail outlets.

Council members had a hearing last week on the issue and were scheduled to take action last night, concluding a six-month moratorium that expires March 25.

But a publishing error in the community’s newspaper left off the date and time of the March 7 hearing.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened with this notification,” City Administrator Dave Stockdale said.

The council was expected to choose from three options last night; leave current policies in place allowing retail shops, restrict them from commercial thoroughfares or ban them completely.

Instead, council followed staff guidance, extending the moratorium to ensure meeting notice laws are followed.

“We felt we weren’t in compliance because of that technicality,” Stockdale said.

The new moratorium will include two public hearings followed by council action.

The first will be April 4 or 11, Stockdale said.

The extended time does have the benefit of exploring economic impacts of each option, he said. Those will be published a week before next month’s hearing.

The council imposed a moratorium last September when backers of a proposed store, The Garden, applied to open a retail marijuana shop at 210 Chardonnay Avenue.

Applicants just this month changed plans, Stockdale said. Proponents informed state officials they will seek to open The Garden at 4950 Arena Road in Richland.

The only marijuana store in Prosser city limits, Altitude, 260 Merlot Drive, will remain open if the council does ban future retail shops.

Stockdale said it would be “grandfathered” under the city’s original 2014 rules allowing shops.