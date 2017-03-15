Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

march 13

Welfare check on West Third Street.

Juvenile problem on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Vista Drive.

Theft on Avenue F.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on Hillcrest Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Velma Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Viall Road.

march 14

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

GRANGER POLICE

march 13

Juvenile problem on E Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

Traffic stop on E Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on E Avenue.

Theft on E Avenue.

march 14

Domestic on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on E Street.

Theft on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on D Street.

MABTON POLICE

march 13

Information on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

march 12

Aid call on Holaday Road. No transport.

march 13

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Basic life support to Yakima Regional Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Basic life support to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE municipal court

Judge Steven Michels

March 7, 2017

dismissals

Janai Mystelle Esqueda, dob 01/14/99, failure to yield the right-of-way.

Alexis Jolynn Archuleta, dob 05/25/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, dob 12/15/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Laura Elizabeth S. Rangel, dob 04/17/81, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Nicholas Rodriguez, dob 09/25/79, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Esmeralda Mendoza Sandoval, dob 08/17/84, no valid operators license without identification.

Ignacio Portillo Garcia, dob 01/27/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Cassandra Rafaela Burgueno, dob 05/11/91, fourth-degree assault.

Isabel Garcia, dob 09/22/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Esteban Hernandez Licona, dob 11/28/88, fourth-degree assault.

bench warrant

Jaime Herrera, dob 12/17/94, minor in possession and/or consumption and drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Jaime Herrera, dob 12/17/94, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.

modify/rescind

no-contact order

Esteban Hernandez Licona, dob 11/28/88, fourth-degree assault. Lifted.

arraignment

Julius Rashawn McClelland, dob 10/12/86, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer. $5,000 fine.

contested hearing

Salvador Cerda Fernandez, dob 10/30/93, defective exhaust first offense. Found committed, $146 fine.

pre-trial conference

Mary R. Cook, dob 06/09/63, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 352 days suspended. $725 fine. False statement to public servant. Dismissed.

Celia Cuevas Cuevas, dob 05/07/80, fourth-degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Max Cuevas, dob 05/23/97, third-degree malicious mischief. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 334 days suspended. $1,200 fine.

Ricardo Farias, dob 10/20/80, fourth-degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Joel Leos, dob 07/29/92, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no operators license. $550 fine.

Jimmie Lee Morris, dob 12/02/75, first-degree criminal trespassing. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Melissa Monuea Rodriguez, dob 10/06/93, fourth-degree assault. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

preliminary hearing

Edwin Jesmar Garcia, dob 04/03/97, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended. $550 fine.

Jacob Abraham Leon, dob 06/16/96, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended. $550 fine.

Martin Ortiz Reyes, dob 12/25/63, no valid operators license without identification. Amended. $550 fine.

Juan M. Rodriguez Espinoza, dob 02/15/01, no valid operators license without valid identification. Amended. $500 fine.

Edgar Salgado, dob 02/03/93, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,500 fine

faiure to appear

Escobar Soliz, dob 06/29/88, third-degree theft.

mitigation hearing

Hernan Alvarez Hernandez, dob 03/12/89, operating a vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Jorge Araiza Barajas, dob 12/11/86, defective turn signals/stop lamps. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Julian Bernardo Bueno, dob 06/22/00, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $100 fine.

Andrew Martin Daniel, dob 03/29/94, disorderly conduct. $250 fine.

Semone Lorene Dittentholer, dob 06/19/83, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Esmeralda Soledad Acevedo, dob 09/13/77, failure to use child restraint. $136 fine.

Cynthia Karina Fernandez, dob 01/06/96, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Jean Pierre Flores Martinez, dob 11/25/88, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Angel Cervantes Marquez, dob 08/02/79, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Maria-Teresa Benitez Sanchez, dob 03/16/75, failure to yield the right-of-way. $100 fine.

Jaime Pedro Vasquez, dob 12/07/79, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Dismissed.

Nicholas Rodriguez, dob 09/25/79, operating a vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Esmeralda Mendoza Sandoval, dob 08/17/84, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to use a child restraint. $136 fine.

Edgar Salgado, dob 02/03/93, speeding 20 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone. $207 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

march 13

Transport on West Mallon Avenue.

Fraud on Reeves Way.

Assist agency Outlook.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Shots fired on Riverside Terrace.

Lost property on East Gregory Avenue.

Burglary on Mayhew Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Hit and run crash Kearney Avenue.

Assist resident on Hawthorn Drive.

Assist resident on South 13th Street.

Assist resident on Irving Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Transport on West Second Street.

march 14

Transport on North Front Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

march 13

Shots fired on South Camas Avenue.

Business alarm on South Wapato Avenue.

Missing person on East Second Street.

Hit and run crash on West First Street.

Vehicle prowl on South Camas Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY

SHERIFF

march 13

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Citizen complaint on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Sex crime on Beam Road, Granger.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Buena.

Livestock incident on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on West Charvet Road at state Highway 241, Mabton.

Abuse neglect on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence on East Railroad Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Illegal dumping on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Miller Road, Mabton.

Business alarm on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Allen Road at Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 10

Resident complaint on Leland Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fourth Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Concord Street.

MARCH 11

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Assist agency on West Fourth Avenue, Toppenish.

Animal noise on Seventh Street at Rainier Avenue.

MARCH 12

Medical emergency on Westwind Drive.

Noise complaint on Park Street.

Vehicle prowl on First Avenue.

Welfare check on Carlsonia Drive.

march 13

Domestic disturbance on Fox Boulevard.

Theft on First Avenue.

Assist agency on East Railroad Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit and run crash on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on E Street.